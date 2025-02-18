Egypt to host postposned Arab emergency summit on Gaza in March

Shafaq News/ Egypt has postponed an emergency Arab summit on the situation in Gaza to March 4 to “allow more time” for logistical and substantive preparations, the Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday.

The decision was made in coordination with Bahrain, which holds the current presidency of the Arab League summit, and after consultations with Arab states, the ministry said in a statement.

The Assistant Secretary-General of the Arab League, Hossam Zaki said on Monday that the delay was driven by scheduling conflicts among leaders, adding that Egypt wanted to ensure the attendance of as many heads of state as possible for the meeting’s success.

“The summit aims to establish a unified and strong Arab stance on the Palestinian issue, particularly in rejecting the displacement plan proposed by Israel and later adopted by the US administration,” Zaki said.