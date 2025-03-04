Egypt's plan on Gaza approved, El-Sisi announces

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced, at the conclusion of the emergency Arab summit held in Cairo, the approval of Egypt's plan for the reconstruction and development of the Gaza Strip.

This came during the closing speech of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi after the conclusion of the Arab emergency summit held in Cairo, to discuss developments in the Palestinian issue and to present a practical and realistic alternative, alongside a fully supported Arab plan by all Arab countries, to counter plans for the displacement of Palestinians.

The Arab emergency summit, called by Egypt at the request of Palestine and coordinated with Bahrain (the current president of the Arab League at the summit level), was convened in response to the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump on January 25, which aimed to promote a scheme for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan — a plan rejected by those countries, along with other Arab states, regional organizations, and international bodies.

Egypt has developed a comprehensive Arab plan for the reconstruction of Gaza without the displacement of Palestinians, out of concern for the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. Cairo intends to present its plan to Arab leaders at the summit.

Egypt's plan for Gaza's reconstruction, includes the formation of a Gaza Management Committee to oversee the sector's affairs during a six-month transitional phase. The committee will be independent and composed of non-partisan technocrats, working under the umbrella of the Palestinian government, which is currently being formed in preparation for its full return to Gaza and to manage the next phase with a Palestinian decision.

The Egyptian plan emphasized that the two-state solution is the best option according to international law and community perspectives, and that Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian territories. It also condemned the killing and targeting of civilians, as well as the unprecedented level of violence and the humanitarian suffering caused by the war on Gaza.

The plan also urged the need to respect the rights of the Palestinian people, allowing them to remain on their land without displacement, and called for international solidarity based on humanitarian grounds to address the humanitarian catastrophe caused by the war. It stressed that any attempt to strip the Palestinian people of hope for statehood or to seize their land would only lead to further conflicts and instability.