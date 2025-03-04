Egypt's plan on Gaza approved, El-Sisi announces
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi announced, at the conclusion of the emergency Arab summit held in Cairo, the approval of Egypt's plan for the reconstruction and development of the Gaza Strip.
This came during the closing speech of Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi
after the conclusion of the Arab emergency summit held in Cairo, to discuss
developments in the Palestinian issue and to present a practical and realistic
alternative, alongside a fully supported Arab plan by all Arab countries, to counter
plans for the displacement of Palestinians.
The Arab emergency summit,
called by Egypt at the request of Palestine and coordinated with Bahrain (the
current president of the Arab League at the summit level), was convened in
response to the plan proposed by US President Donald Trump on January 25, which
aimed to promote a scheme for the displacement of Palestinians from the Gaza
Strip to neighboring countries such as Egypt and Jordan — a plan rejected by
those countries, along with other Arab states, regional organizations, and
international bodies.
Egypt has developed a comprehensive Arab plan
for the reconstruction of Gaza without the displacement of Palestinians, out of
concern for the liquidation of the Palestinian cause. Cairo intends to present
its plan to Arab leaders at the summit.
Egypt's plan for Gaza's reconstruction, includes
the formation of a Gaza Management Committee to oversee the sector's affairs
during a six-month transitional phase. The committee will be independent and
composed of non-partisan technocrats, working under the umbrella of the
Palestinian government, which is currently being formed in preparation for its
full return to Gaza and to manage the next phase with a Palestinian decision.
The Egyptian plan emphasized that the
two-state solution is the best option according to international law and
community perspectives, and that Gaza is an integral part of Palestinian
territories. It also condemned the killing and targeting of civilians, as well
as the unprecedented level of violence and the humanitarian suffering caused by
the war on Gaza.
The
plan also urged the need to respect the rights of the Palestinian
people, allowing them to remain on their land without displacement, and called
for international solidarity based on humanitarian grounds to address the
humanitarian catastrophe caused by the war.