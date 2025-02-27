Barzani at Erbil Forum: A vision for federalism, dialogue, and regional transformation

Shafaq News/ During the third Erbil Forum titled “The Future of the Middle East Amid Mounting Uncertainty,” Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani outlined his stance on governance, federalism, and regional dynamics. He discussed Kurdistan’s internal challenges, its relations with Baghdad, and broader geopolitical issues, including the situation of Kurds in Turkiye and Syria, the political developments in Damascus, and the ongoing conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

Pain Shared, Power Grown

Gaza & Lebanon: Dialogue Over Force

Barzani drew parallels between the wars in Gaza and Lebanon and the Kurdish struggle, emphasizing that national aspirations cannot be suppressed by military force. “What is happening in Gaza and Lebanon has temporarily weakened them, but it will not erase their cause. Nations are not defeated by war and destruction; suffering only strengthens their resolve.”

Reaffirming the rights of Palestinians and Lebanese, he condemned the excessive use of force and underscored that political dialogue is the only path to lasting peace. “History has shown that military force alone does not resolve conflicts; it prolongs them. Political solutions are the only way forward.”

Barzani also cautioned that Israel’s reliance solely on military action would destabilize the region with global repercussions. “Military solutions will not bring lasting peace. They will only deepen instability, not just for Israel but for the entire region and beyond.”

Syrian Kurds: Engage Now

Turning to Syria, Barzani commented on recent political shifts, revealing that even key figures were caught off guard. “What happened was a surprise even to Ahmad al-Sharaa himself,” he remarked, referring to the newly appointed Syrian president. “There were initial plans for a specific military operation in Aleppo, but the sudden collapse of government forces led opposition fighters to push toward Damascus instead.”

Barzani also addressed the challenges faced by Syrian Kurds, sharing that he and other Kurdish leaders intervened to protect three Kurdish-majority neighborhoods in Aleppo during an offensive by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham in December. “These are our brothers in Syria. When they face difficulties, it is our duty to help them as much as possible. That is exactly what we did, and our efforts continue.”

He urged Syrian Kurds to actively participate in the country’s political process rather than wait for external initiatives. “Our message was clear: find your place in Syria’s political future. Do not wait for others to call you, go to Damascus and participate.” Barzani cautioned Syria’s new leadership against adopting a centralized governance model, stressing that inclusivity is key to stability.

Turkiye & PKK: Peace Broker

Addressing Kurdish affairs in Turkiye, he revealed that a roadmap proposed by Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) leader Abdullah Öcalan would soon be presented. However, he cautioned that resolving the Kurdish issue in Turkiye would take time. He urged PKK leadership to transition from armed conflict to political engagement for the benefit of both Kurds and Turks.

President Barzani finally disclosed his involvement in the peace efforts, stating that the Imrali delegation had carried a peace message from Öcalan advocating for disarmament and political dialogue. The Imrali group consists of politicians and figures with prior experience engaging with Öcalan, who has been imprisoned in Imrali prison since 1999, serving a life sentence.

These meetings are part of ongoing regional discussions about the future of the PKK, a Kurdish militant group with a complex and contested history in Turkiye and northern Iraq. Barzani affirmed that the Kurdistan Region supported this process and suggested Öcalan could play a future political role in Turkiye. However, he emphasized that Iraq’s federal model could not be directly applied to Turkiye or Syria to address Kurdish issues.

Iraq at a Crossroads: Federalism, Oil, and Security

Federalism: A Title, Not a Reality

On governance within the Kurdistan Region, Barzani called for trust-building among communities and urged Kurdish political factions, particularly the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), to ensure their ongoing talks produce results that meet public expectations.

He criticized Baghdad’s approach to federalism, accusing it of centralizing power rather than adhering to constitutional principles. “We are a federal system in name, but not in practice. What is happening in Iraq cannot be called a federal system. Baghdad does not act as a federal government but as a centralized authority. Erbil sees Baghdad as purely centralist, and no other federal state in the world operates this way.”

President Barzani called for serious dialogue to define federalism and resolve disputes, urging Iraqi officials to meet in Erbil to establish a clear framework. He condemned the suspension of Kurdistan’s oil exports, which has caused financial losses exceeding $20 billion for Iraq.

The US, Russia, and Turkiye were working to restart Kurdistan’s oil exports through the Ceyhan port. “Turkiye has always expressed readiness to resume Kurdistan’s oil exports through the pipeline to Ceyhan,” he noted, adding that oil should be treated as a commercial asset rather than a political tool.

Economic Bridge

Regarding Iraq’s Development Road project, Barzani emphasized Kurdistan’s interest in its route and regional integration. “The goal is for this project to connect Kurdistan with Iraq, fostering unity and preventing isolation,” he stated, noting ongoing discussions about the final design. While Turkiye views the project as an internal matter, he expressed hope that Baghdad would prioritize shared interests.

One State, One Army

On security, the Kurdish President stressed that all armed forces in Iraq must operate under government authority. “No armed group should act independently and create problems for the state. If this issue is not addressed, the consequences will be severe for everyone, including us.”