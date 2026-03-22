Iran warns of regional strikes as Trump threatens energy sites

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Iran warned on Sunday it would target U.S. and Israeli infrastructure across the region if its energy facilities come under attack, as Donald Trump threatened strikes on Iranian energy sites over the Strait of Hormuz.

A spokesperson for the Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters, affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said any attack on Iran’s fuel and energy infrastructure would trigger “comprehensive” retaliation against energy, information technology, and desalination facilities linked to the United States and Israel.

The warning follows earlier threats tied to ongoing attacks on Iranian infrastructure. Trump said the United States would launch wide-ranging strikes on Iranian energy facilities if Tehran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours.

In a post on Truth Social, he said the operation would begin with a strike on a major facility before expanding to additional targets.

Trump also said Washington is nearing its objectives in the conflict and indicated that responsibility for securing the strait should be shared more broadly among countries that rely on it for trade.