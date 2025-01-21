PM Barzani, Yemeni leader discuss regional peace at Davos forum

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani met with Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Leadership Council and President of the Southern Transitional Council of Yemen, Aidroos Zubaidi, in Davos.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office, the meeting covered the situation in Iraq and Yemen, as well as the latest developments in Syria. Both sides agreed on “the necessity of establishing security and peace in the region.”

On Monday, PM Barzani arrived in Switzerland to participate in the 50th World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, scheduled for 20-24 January under the theme "Collaboration for the IntelligentAge."