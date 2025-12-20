Iraqi leaders urge respect for constitutional timelines in government formation

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Saturday, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid called for moving forward with the formation of a government that represents all people, stressing the need to uphold constitutional timelines.

During a memorial ceremony held in Baghdad by the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma) to mark the anniversary of the assassination of Mohammed Baqir Al-Hakim, former head of the Supreme Islamic Council of Iraq, Rashid noted that Iraqis had delivered a “successful” parliamentary election, while the country “faces decisive milestones related to forming the legislative and executive authorities.”

He further noted that consolidating the democratic process constitutes a national duty that requires strict adherence to constitutional deadlines.

Meanwhile, Parliament Speaker Mahmoud Al-Mashhadani underscored the importance of safeguarding the gains produced by the election results.

“Continued political rivalry over power would prevent meaningful change,” he added, urging political forces to “enable Iraq’s transition toward a state based on citizenship.”

Earlier this month, the Federal Supreme Court ratified the final parliamentary election results, after which Rashid called on all blocs to convene for the first parliamentary session on December 29, in line with constitutional requirements.

On November 11, Iraq concluded its sixth parliamentary election since 2003, with nationwide turnout surpassing 56%. Final results ratified by IHEC showed Shiite parties securing 187 seats, Sunnis winning 77 seats, and Kurds obtaining 56 seats.

