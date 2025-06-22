Iraqi Defense Minister warns of firm response to any threat

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Iraqi Defense Minister Thabet Al-Abbasi warned that the country’s response will respond firmly to any external threat or violation of Iraq’s sovereignty when necessary.

During a visit to the 9th Armored Division, Al-Abbasi stated that Iraq is capable of protecting its territory from any external or internal threat. He further noted that plans are underway to equip the armed forces with advanced technologies, while continuing training and cooperation with international institutions to enhance defense capabilities.

The minister affirmed that Iraq is “closely following regional developments and responds to any threat with wisdom and composure,” adding that the country’s defense policy is grounded in respect for sovereignty and rejection of foreign interference.

As war between Iran and Israel escalate, Iraq faces mounting challenges in navigating a volatile regional landscape. Positioned at the geographic and political crossroads of the conflict, Baghdad reaffirms its commitment to sovereignty and regional stability.

Lawmakers have raised concerns over unauthorized use of Iraqi airspace.