Iran’s Pezeshkian injured in Israel’s June 16 strike

Shafaq News – Tehran

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian sustained a minor leg injury during Israel’s June 16 airstrike on a high-level meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Sunday.

The strike hit a secure government compound hosting top Iranian officials, including the heads of all three branches of government. Fars noted that Pezeshkian and others took shelter in underground chambers and evacuated through a designated emergency route after the blast wounded several individuals.

According to the report, Israel used six precision-guided munitions aimed at exits and ventilation shafts, apparently designed to trap officials inside and cripple the compound. Power was immediately cut, but the delegation escaped through a reinforced corridor.

Iran has launched an internal investigation into a suspected security breach, Fars affirmed, hinting at possible “insider intelligence” behind the operation and comparing the strike’s sophistication to Israel’s past assassination of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah.

In a recent virtual interview with American Commentator Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian accused Israel of trying to assassinate him, asserting, “They moved in that direction, but they failed.”

The 12-day war between Iran and Israel, which erupted on June 13, caused heavy casualties and widespread infrastructure damage. The United States also entered the conflict, conducting strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.