Iran’s Pezeshkian: Diplomacy with US possible if Israel is restrained

Shafaq News – Tehran

On Monday, the Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian declared that Iran is willing to return to the negotiating table with the United States — but only if Israel is barred from disrupting the process with further strikes.

During a virtual interview with American commentator Tucker Carlson, Pezeshkian reiterated that Iran does not seek war and blamed Israeli actions for escalating regional tensions, including the disruption of diplomacy between Tehran and Washington.

The Iranian president noted that his country was engaged in negotiations when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu allegedly ordered attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, destroying critical infrastructure and halting talks.

He also defended Iran’s decision to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), arguing that inspection data was misused by Israel, stressing that Iran remains open to restoring verification mechanisms, provided trust can be rebuilt.

Addressing US concerns over Iran’s nuclear program, Pezeshkian denied that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons, calling such claims a long-standing “lie” propagated by Netanyahu. “Since 1992, Netanyahu has tried to portray Iran as pursuing nuclear weapons.”

He also rejected the idea that Iranians pose a threat abroad, dismissing American fears of sleeper cells. “Have you ever seen an Iranian commit a terrorist act in the US? I haven’t,” he remarked. “Iranians in the United States have brought science, civility, and empathy, not violence.”

Asked about the potential for support from allies like Russia and China in a broader war, Pezeshkian asserted that Iran is prepared to defend itself, cautioning that a new conflict would destabilize the entire region.