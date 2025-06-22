US issues new travel restrictions for 3 mideast countries

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the US State Department issued new travel warnings for three Middle Eastern countries, including Iraq, amid concerns over potential Iranian retaliation following recent US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities.

A Level 4 travel advisory was announced, advising US citizens against traveling to Iraq for any reason.

Simultaneously, family members of non-essential US personnel were ordered to leave Lebanon immediately.

Earlier today, the US Embassy in Iraq confirmed to Shafaq News that additional staff departures are underway as a precaution amid rising regional tensions. Despite these measures, operations at the embassy in Baghdad and the consulate in Erbil continue without interruption.

The State Department also highlighted growing “anti-American sentiment,” warning it could lead to hostile actions targeting US and Western interests in Turkiye.

These developments followed hours after the United States launched airstrikes on three Iranian nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan, which President Donald Trump described as “precise and successful.”