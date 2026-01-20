Source: Iraqi Government considers sending security delegation to Syria

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The Iraqi government is preparing to send a security delegation to Syria to discuss border security, following recent developments near the shared frontier, an informed source told Shafaq News on Tuesday.

The source said the proposal was put forward by a senior figure within the Iran-aligned Shiite Coordination Framework, and would involve dispatching a security delegation to Damascus to address the security file, exchange assessments, and convey Iraqi concerns regarding the rapidly evolving situation along the Iraq–Syria border.

Discussions would also focus on reinforcing security at detention facilities located near the Iraqi border.

“The security along the shared border is currently stable…Iraqi army units, security forces, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are now located along the entire border strip, in addition to surveillance of key crossing points.”

He added that PMF units are positioned on the first line of defense in several critical sections of the border barrier with Syria. However, the situation requires additional manpower and equipment to further strengthen security measures and sustain operational readiness, particularly needed in the Nineveh sector, in northern Iraq, which shares about 285 kilometers with Syria.

The latest escalation follows a fragile and stop-start negotiation track between Damascus and the SDF. An initial understanding was reached on March 10, 2025, covering security coordination and administrative arrangements in northeastern Syria, including Hasakah, but the deal quickly unraveled amid renewed military deployments, ceasefire violations, and mutual accusations. Fighting resumed in several areas in late March and early April, effectively freezing the agreement. This week, following intensified clashes and international mediation efforts, the two sides announced a new understanding focused on administrative and military integration mechanisms.

Read more: Syria’s calm: An end to threat or a start of a complex security phase for Iraq?