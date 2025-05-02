West Kordofan falls? RSF claims victory in Sudan’s al-Nahud

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they had seized full control of al-Nahud, a key city in West Kordofan, after what it described as the military’s withdrawal.

In a statement, the RSF said that its fighters secured the city following a “heroic battle,” claiming to have inflicted heavy losses on government forces and seized military equipment. Footage posted online appeared to show captured vehicles and weaponry.

The Sudanese Armed Forces have not commented yet.

Al-Nahud lies west of al-Obeid, the capital of North Kordofan, and is a crucial commercial and logistical hub. Experts say its capture could threaten overland supply routes to army-held territory and increase military pressure on al-Obeid, a flashpoint in the year-long conflict.

The RSF said it is working to stabilize the area and protect civilians, while hinting that the city may serve as a base for further operations.

Led by Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti, the RSF evolved from the Janjaweed militias accused of atrocities during the Darfur conflict. Though formally integrated into Sudan’s security forces under former President Omar al-Bashir, the group has faced repeated allegations of war crime.

Since the outbreak of war between the RSF and the army in April 2023, the group has been accused of committing massacres in Darfur, Gezira, and Khartoum. In January 2025, the United States formally accused the RSF of genocide and imposed sanctions on Dagalo and other RSF leaders.

Fighting between the RSF and the army has fractured Sudan, displacing millions and plunging the country deeper into humanitarian crisis.