Iraq’s al-Nujaba demands US expulsion after Iran strikes

Shafaq News/ On Friday, Iraq’s al-Nujaba Movement called on the government to expel US forces, accusing them of enabling Israel’s sweeping air raids deep inside Iranian territory.

In a statement, the group’s Secretary-General, Akram al-Kaabi, extended condolences to Iran, linking the strikes to what he described as repeated violations of Iraqi sovereignty.

“The Israeli attack on the Islamic Republic, along with ongoing breaches of Iraqi airspace in coordination with US forces, must not go unanswered,” al-Kaabi stated. “A complete withdrawal of US troops from Iraqi territory and skies is essential.”

He also credited Iran with backing armed groups in Palestine and Lebanon, recalling its support for Iraq during the fight against the Islamic State group.

The statement came amid mounting denunciations from Iran-aligned groups, including Kataib Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl al-Haq. All warned of possible retaliation, pointing to US involvement in Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, which resulted in the deaths of senior Iranian commanders, scientists, and civilians.

As the situation developed, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei warned that Israel would face “severe punishment” in response to the attacks.