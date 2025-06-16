Iran frames Israeli attacks as serious breach of international norms

Shafaq News/ On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry accused Israel of launching an attack on Iranian territory using US-supplied weapons, calling the escalation more than a conventional conflict and a threat to international stability.

At a press briefing, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei held any country supporting or justifying Israeli actions responsible for what he called a "serious breach of international norms," accusing Israel of a series of targeted killings of Iranian military personnel and nuclear scientists, alongside strikes on residential and nuclear facilities in Natanz and Isfahan.

Baghaei called on the United Nations Security Council to intervene, while criticizing what he described as ‘’double standards’’ in the global response. He also emphasized that international appeals for Iranian restraint overlook the critical distinction between the aggressor and the state under attack. “The world must recognize who initiates aggression and who defends their sovereignty,” he added.

Reaffirming Iran’s position, Baghaei stressed the country’s commitment to a “legitimate and forceful response” under international law.

His remarks came amid a series of overnight missile strikes across multiple locations in Israel. Tasnim News Agency reported that the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) deployed an increased number of hypersonic missiles during the latest assaults. These weapons, known for their high speed and destructive capacity, enhance the ability to penetrate advanced air defense systems compared to earlier attacks.

Tensions between Tehran and Tel Aviv have surged sharply since June 13, when Israel launched a surprise missile strike inside Iranian territory. Iran responded that same night with heavy missile barrages over four consecutive days, targeting military sites and infrastructure within Israel.