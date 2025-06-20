Trump gives Iran two-week ultimatum

Shafaq News/ On Friday, US President Donald Trump announced that Iran has been given a two-week deadline to “come to its senses,” warning of escalating consequences.

Speaking at a media briefing at the White House, Trump described Iran’s position as increasingly precarious, citing the impact of the ongoing conflict. “Iran is in a tough spot and suffering greatly under the current escalation with Israel,” he remarked, warning that the standoff shows no signs of nearing a resolution.

He also praised Israel’s military performance, characterizing Israeli forces as “doing very well,” stressing that expecting Israel to halt its aerial operations inside Iranian territory remains unrealistic given the current dynamics.

On the question of de-escalation, Trump voiced conditional openness to a ceasefire. “I might support a ceasefire depending on how the situation evolves,” he stated. “But right now, I don’t see a clear path to ending the fighting.”

He also alleged that Iran was only “weeks away” from obtaining a nuclear weapon—an outcome he insisted would not have materialized during his presidency.

Trump’s remarks come amid growing regional backlash over Israel’s Operation Rising Lion, a sweeping campaign of strikes on Iranian nuclear and military facilities. The operation resulted in the deaths of several senior commanders from Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as well as prominent nuclear scientists, drawing broad condemnation across the region.

In retaliation, Iran launched True Promise 3, which has so far consisted of 17 waves of drone and missile attacks in what Tehran described as the largest direct strike on Israeli territory to date.