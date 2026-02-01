Iraq lowers customs import value estimates by 25%

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq’s General Authority of Customs at the Ministry of Finance approved on Sunday a 25% reduction on the average import values recorded in the ASYCUDA customs system.

According to the authority, the directive aims to strike a balance between maximizing state revenues and easing customs procedures at border points.

In January, the Iraqi government raised customs tariffs, setting rates between 5% and 30% across multiple brackets. The increases were applied to the full customs tariff schedule, which includes 99 chapters and around 16,400 internationally adopted tariff items.

Several Iraqi provinces, including the capital Baghdad, have witnessed angry protests against the government’s decision to impose new taxes and fees, as well as the enforcement of customs tariffs on imported goods.

