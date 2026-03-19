Netanyahu forecasts long path to defeat Iran

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday downplayed the likelihood of an imminent uprising in Iran, linking any potential revolt to internal dynamics.

In a video statement, Netanyahu indicated it was “too early” to determine whether Iranians would rise against the current system, despite outlining conditions he views as necessary for such scenario.

Pointing to sustained military activity, he noted that Israeli forces are striking targets in Iran “around the clock.” He also referenced what he described as major blows to Iran’s leadership, including the killing of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior officials, stressing that the joint Israeli-US campaign would continue until Iran is fully defeated.

WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statements to the media (in both English and Hebrew) https://t.co/bNNslitE6P — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) March 19, 2026

Addressing Washington’s role, Netanyahu rejected suggestions that Israel is drawing the United States into a wider conflict, indicating that the US is acting based on its own calculations, including concerns over Iran’s potential development of intercontinental missiles capable of reaching American cities.

The tensions escalated on February 28, when the United States and Israel carried out strikes on Iranian targets, causing extensive destruction and civilian casualties, and killing Khamenei along with several senior commanders from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Iran later launched retaliatory operations affecting Iraq, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia.