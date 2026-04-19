Netanyahu defends stance on Iran nuclear threat

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned on Sunday against Iran’s nuclear ambitions, stressing that without Israel’s actions, the Jewish people would have faced the “beginning of their end.”

Speaking to reporters, Netanyahu rejected any suggestion that his assessments regarding Tehran’s nuclear activity were exaggerated, insisting that they are neither “empty talk nor propaganda.”

Earlier today, Israeli media outlet Maariv reported that the United States and Israel have updated their joint target bank, placing greater focus on Iran’s energy and nuclear infrastructure. The development comes as the two-week ceasefire between Washington and Tehran is due to end on April 21. The Wall Street Journal also stated that US President Donald Trump expects a possible breakthrough in negotiations with Iran, particularly over its nuclear enrichment program and regional role, with a return to military operations remaining an option if no deal is reached.

Read more: US-Iran talks collapse; Analysts warn of high escalation riskas ceasefire deadline nears