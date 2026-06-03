Sulfur odor complaints grow in Baghdad amid Iraq's pollution concerns

Shafaq News- Baghdad

A strong sulfur-like odor spread across parts of Baghdad from Monday evening into Tuesday morning, prompting complaints from residents in the capital's southeastern districts and renewed calls for authorities to investigate the source and address the recurring problem.

Residents told Shafaq News on Wednesday that the smell was particularly noticeable in Al-Rusafa districts, including the Bismayah residential complex and surrounding areas. They urged the Iraqi government, the Ministry of Environment, and relevant authorities to intervene, describing the situation as a recurring episode of "mass suffocation" that has yet to be resolved.

The incident comes amid broader environmental concerns in Iraq. The environmental watchdog Green Iraq Observatory reported that around five million cubic meters of untreated wastewater are discharged daily into Iraq's rivers and other water sources used for drinking, household needs, irrigation, and fish farming.

Death in the current: Pollution decimates Iraq’s river ecosystems

The observatory warned that pollutants entering Iraq's rivers contain heavy metals and highly toxic substances, linking them to rising health risks and the spread of disease. It urged authorities to treat or recycle wastewater for irrigation purposes instead of discharging it directly into water sources.

Iraq ranked as the world's second most polluted country by the end of 2025, amid worsening water pollution, waste management problems, and poor air quality. Baghdad's average AQI reached 113 two years earlier, while Karbala, Al-Anbar, and Diyala appeared on international rankings of highly polluted cities.

Read more: The cost of filth: Iraq among the world’s most polluted nations