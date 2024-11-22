Toxic Zones: Dhi Qar's battle against air pollution and health crises

Shafaq News/ In southern Iraq, Dhi Qar (Thi Qar) province, home to more than two million people, is grappling with an escalating environmental crisis. Air and water pollution have reached critical levels, exacerbated by climate change and severe water scarcity. The province’s residents bear the brunt of this environmental degradation, with increasingly severe impacts on both public health and the local ecosystem.

Sources of Pollution

Dhi Qar’s air pollution stems from a combination of industrial activities, human practices, and the region’s oil extraction operations. According to Mohsen Aziz, Director General of the Environmental Protection and Improvement Department for the southern region, several key sources contribute to the area’s deteriorating air quality.

“Brick and asphalt plants, along with waste dumps frequently subjected to burning, are significant contributors to air contamination,” Aziz explained. These facilities, along with a lack of proper waste management, have become major pollutants. Dhi Qar has 16 waste disposal sites, but only two meet environmental standards: the sanitary landfill sites in Al-Fajr and Qal'at Sukkar districts.

Vehicular emissions are another pressing concern, especially in the provincial capital, Al-Nasiriyah, and surrounding areas. The increasing number of vehicles, coupled with poorly maintained roads, leads to air pollution that worsens during rush hours. Aziz identified “unregulated burning at non-sanitary landfill sites” as the most critical issue facing Al-Nasiriyah’s air quality.

The region’s oil extraction activities also contribute to pollution. Emissions from southern Iraq’s vast oil fields, particularly those associated with companies such as BP, ENI, ExxonMobil, Chevron, and Shell, continue to be a major environmental concern. International organizations have revealed that these companies fail to report millions of tons of emissions from natural gas flaring, the practice of burning off excess gas during oil extraction. Despite promises to end flaring by 2030, or 2025 in the case of Shell, responsibility for disclosing emissions often lies with subcontractors, which complicates efforts for accountability.

Pollution Hotspots

Pollution in Dhi Qar is concentrated in specific districts and towns, with industrial facilities and improperly managed landfills significantly contributing to environmental degradation. A source familiar with the issue revealed that areas like Al-Nasiriyah, Al-Islah, Sayyid Dakhil, Suq al-Shuyoukh, and Al-Rifai are the most heavily affected. These areas house brick plants, asphalt factories, oil companies, and refineries, many of which operate without proper environmental approvals or in violation of local regulations.

The scale of pollution in these areas is particularly concerning due to the presence of carcinogenic dioxins, which are released during the burning of waste. These pollutants pose a major threat to public health, especially to those with preexisting respiratory conditions.

“Our analyses indicate that areas like Al-Shamoukh, the industrial housing district, and locations near the Seyyid Khudair shrine are the most impacted,” the source added. “These areas are heavily affected by the burning of municipal waste, which is often conducted near the provincial center.”

Oil-burning practices at unregulated oil fields further exacerbate the pollution crisis, especially in the northern district of Al-Rifai. The practice not only contributes to air contamination but is linked to an increase in cancer-related illnesses among the population.

Health Implications

The environmental pollution in Dhi Qar is having a severe impact on public health. Haidar Hantoush, a specialist at the Ministry of Health, explained that exposure to these pollutants is contributing to respiratory sensitivity, weakened immune systems, and systemic inflammation. He added, “Pollutants also increase the risk of vascular diseases and damage the nervous system.”

The growing incidence of cancer in the province highlights the severe health risks posed by the pollution. A medical source from the Dhi Qar Health Directorate reported that cancer cases in the region have skyrocketed in recent years. From 2006 to 2012, the number of registered cancer patients rose from 557 to 4,300, and by 2019, more than 7,500 cases were recorded. Unfortunately, only 25% of the demand for treatment and medications is being met.

More recent data from the Dhi Qar Cancer Center indicates that 4,250 new cancer cases have been reported since 2012, with an average of 900 new cases annually and approximately 500 cancer-related deaths each year. These figures, however, exclude unregistered cases, as many patients opt to seek treatment abroad due to inadequate local healthcare facilities.

In 2022 alone, there were 1,562 new cancer diagnoses in Dhi Qar, according to the Health Ministry. Abdul-Baqi Al-Omari, head of the Dhi Qar Council, confirmed that the total number of cancer cases in the province exceeds 8,000, including those who have passed away.

While no definitive scientific studies have yet directly linked these rising cancer rates to environmental pollution, the correlation between the growth of factories, inadequate water treatment, and the expansion of oil refineries is hard to ignore.

Addressing the sources of pollution is seen as necessary for improving public health outcomes and reducing the burden of diseases like cancer, which has been rising rapidly in Dhi Qar.

Efforts to Address Pollution

Efforts to curb pollution in Dhi Qar have been ongoing, though progress remains slow. According to Mohsen Aziz, Director General of the Environmental Protection and Improvement Department for the southern region, several key sources contribute to the deteriorating air quality in the province. “Violations are typically addressed through warnings, fines, and sometimes closures, but legal action is rare and often delayed.”

Aziz emphasized the need for broader governmental action, calling for more sustainable solutions. “We need regulated waste incinerators and automated burning systems for brick and asphalt plants,” he said. Additionally, Aziz proposed transitioning these facilities from black oil to cleaner fuels, such as natural gas or kerosene, to significantly reduce their environmental footprint.

Furthermore, Aziz urged local municipalities in Al-Nasiriyah and other districts to identify alternative sanitary landfill sites to replace current non-compliant locations. He also stressed the importance of enforcing a strict ban on unauthorized burning practices.

While efforts are underway to mitigate pollution, the legal framework in place provides the structure for long-term enforcement and accountability.

Legal Framework and Enforcement

Iraq has established a legal framework to address environmental pollution through the Environmental Protection and Improvement Law No. 27 of 2009. This law created a national system for environmental management, including the establishment of a Council for the Protection and Improvement of the Environment, overseen by the Ministry of Environment. Smaller councils will also be set up in each province to implement local environmental measures.

The law mandates the adoption of clean technologies, including pollution monitoring sensors and renewable energy technologies. It also requires an environmental impact assessment for any new projects, ensuring that potential environmental risks are addressed before implementation.

A key feature of the law is the protection of water resources, including regulations to limit the discharge of pollutants from domestic, industrial, and agricultural sources. Additionally, the law includes provisions to regulate air pollution, noise reduction, soil protection, and biodiversity preservation.

The law also addresses hazardous waste management and sets guidelines for oil and gas operations. It established an environmental protection fund, offering rewards for compliance and penalties for violators. The penalties range from fines of up to 10 million Iraqi dinars (approximately $7,600) for direct violations to imprisonment for up to five years for violations involving hazardous radioactive materials.

However, environmental experts have noted that these measures have not been sufficient to deter violators. The law has been in effect for nearly 15 years, and experts argue that it needs revision to better reflect regional and global environmental challenges. Stronger penalties, they say, are crucial for ensuring the long-term sustainability of Iraq’s natural resources and environment.