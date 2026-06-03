Sewage flows unchecked into Tigris in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Untreated wastewater continues to pour into the Tigris River in Baghdad, raising fresh concerns over water pollution as multiple sewage outlets release wastewater in the river near Al-Ahrar Bridge.

Field observations indicate that more than 10 similar discharge outlets and pipes are located along the Tigris within the Iraqi capital, most of them concentrated in areas stretching from Bab Al-Muadham to Karrada.

The environmental watchdog Green Iraq Observatory had previously warned that millions of cubic meters of sewage are dumped into Iraq's rivers every day without adequate treatment, posing a growing threat to water resources and public health.

Additionally, the Strategic Center for Human Rights in Iraq has warned that pollution levels in some rivers exceed safe limits by 70–80%, driven largely by the discharge of untreated sewage, industrial waste, and other pollutants.

Earlier this year, millions of fish died in the Tigris River in Wasit province in a disaster experts linked to untreated sewage, industrial waste, and declining water quality, highlighting the growing environmental and public health risks facing Iraq's waterways.

Read more: Death in the current: Pollution decimates Iraq’s river ecosystems