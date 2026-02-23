Dollar prices increase in Baghdad, Erbil markets

Shafaq News- Baghdad/ Erbil

The US dollar closed Monday’s trading higher in Iraq, hovering around 152,500 dinars per 100 dollars.

According to a Shafaq News market survey, the dollar traded in Baghdad's Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya exchanges at 152,850 dinars per 100 dollars, up from the morning session’s 152,800 dinars.

In the Iraqi capital, exchange shops sold the dollar at 153,250 dinars and bought it at 152,250 dinars, while in Erbil, selling prices stood at 152,550 dinars and buying prices at 152,500 dinars.