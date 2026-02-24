Iraq ranks 93rd in 2026 Numbeo Crime Index

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq ranked 93rd globally in the 2026 Crime Index compiled by Numbeo, with a score of 40.5 points out of 100, down from 89th place in 2025. The ranking assesses 148 countries based on perceived crime levels.

In the recent rankings, Papua New Guinea recorded the highest crime index score at 80.9, followed by Venezuela (80.4), Haiti (80.1), Afghanistan (74.8), and South Africa (74.5).

Countries with the lowest crime index scores, indicating lower perceived crime, included the United Arab Emirates (14.0) and Andorra (15.2).

Among Arab countries, Syria ranked highest on the index with 67.5 points, followed by Somalia (62.5), Yemen (61.7), Libya (55.8), Algeria (53.0), Morocco (47.0), Lebanon (46.9), and Egypt (46.4).