Iraq’s Al-Muthanna Governor submits resignation ahead of council questioning

Shafaq News- Al-Muthanna

Al-Muthanna Governor Muhannad al-Atabi resigned on Tuesday ahead of a planned questioning session over alleged financial and administrative corruption, with the provincial council confirming it accepted and ratified the resignation during the same session.

Shafaq News correspondent reported that the Al-Muthanna Provincial Council has opened nominations to select a new governor following al-Atabi’s departure, with three candidates competing for the position: Ahmed Munfi Jawda, Tawfiq Mohammed Aboud, and Karrar Saleh. The council is set to hold a voting session to choose one of the nominees as the next governor.

The council had previously set February 24 as the date to question al-Atabi over accusations related to financial and administrative corruption.