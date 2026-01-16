Iraq’s Al-Muthanna to launch +$65M logistics project

Shafaq News– Al-Muthanna

Al-Muthanna province in southern Iraq will soon move ahead with a major logistics project expected to create more than 500 jobs and serve as an integrated platform for transport and freight services, the local Investment Commission announced on Friday.

Commission head Adel Dakhel told Shafaq News that the Hano Station project will be built on 200 dunams on both sides of the international highway in Uruk district at an estimated cost of 100 billion Iraqi dinars (about $67.6M), adding that the initiative will provide an integrated environment for truck drivers, commercial vehicles, and travelers while positioning Al-Muthanna as a key hub in local and international supply chains.

According to Dakhel, an Iraqi company will implement the project using local labor, with the facility designed to the highest planning standards to ensure efficiency, safety, and smooth traffic flow. It will include modern fuel stations, maintenance centers, and organized parking areas equipped with smart management systems, alongside inspection and weighing zones, cargo warehouses, and an international hotel. The hub will also house government service centers, including traffic police, national security units, and an emergency ambulance unit.

The station’s location at the intersection of the $17B Development Road linking the Persian Gulf to Europe, the international highway, and the route leading to the Al-Jamima border crossing with Saudi Arabia positions it as a central node for regulating and managing international freight movement, he said, pointing out that the project will help boost the national economy, attract investment, serving central and southern provinces as well as Baghdad.

Read more: Iraq's ambitious Development Road Project: Concerns and challenges