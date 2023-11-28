Dollar prices drop in Baghdad, Erbil

Shafaq News / The dollar prices decreased today, Tuesday, in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region.

Shafaq News agency's correspondent reported that the dollar prices dropped as al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, reaching 157,500 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, compared to yesterday's Monday rate of 158,100 dinars per 100 dollars.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices in exchange shops in the local markets in Baghdad decreased, with the selling price reaching 158,500 Iraqi dinars, while the buying price was 156,500 dinars for every 100 dollars.