Dollar prices Rise in Baghdad and Erbil markets

Shafaq News/ The prices of the US dollar surged Tuesday in Baghdad and Erbil.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar prices edged higher as the Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opened, reaching 155,000 Iraqi dinars for every 100 dollars, compared to yesterday morning's rate of 154,100 dinars against $100.

In the local markets of Baghdad, exchange shop selling prices also climbed, with the selling rate reaching 156,000 Iraqi dinars, while the purchasing rate stood at 154,000 dinars for every 100 dollars.

In Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, the US dollar price experienced an upward trend, with the selling rate at 156,400 dinars for a dollar and the buying rate at 156,300 dinars for every 100 dollars.