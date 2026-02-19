EU officially designates IRGC as terrorist organization

Shafaq News- Brussels

The European Union on Thursday formally placed Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on its terrorist list, the European Council announced.

In a statement, the council said the designation subjects the IRGC to the EU counterterrorism sanctions regime, freezing its funds and economic resources within member states and prohibiting EU operators from making funds or other assets available to the group.

13 individuals and 23 groups and entities are now subject to restrictive measures under the EU terrorist list, according to the new measure which takes effect upon publication in the EU’s Official Journal.

EU foreign ministers had earlier agreed to add the IRGC, an elite branch of Iran’s military with influence over domestic security and regional operations, to the bloc’s list, citing concerns over Tehran’s response to the late protests.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the EU decision at the time as “illegal and unjustified,” saying the designation targets Iran’s official armed forces and the Iranian people.

