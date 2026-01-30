Iran: EU armies may be deemed terrorist after IRGC blacklist

Shafaq News– Tehran

Iran warned European states on Friday that their armies could be treated as “terrorist” entities after the European Union designated Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.

Ali Larijani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, wrote on X, “The European Union is fully aware that under a decision by the Islamic Consultative Assembly, the armies of countries that took part in the recent EU decision against the IRGC are considered terrorist.”

“The consequences will therefore rest with the European states that adopted this measure.”

Iran has not announced specific retaliatory steps.

اتحادیه اروپا قطعا می‌داند مطابق مصوبه مجلس شورای اسلامی، ارتش کشورهایی که در مصوبه اخیر اتحادیه اروپا علیه سپاه پاسداران مشارکت داشته‌اند، تروریستی محسوب می‌شوند. لذا عواقب آن متوجه کشورهای اروپایی است که به چنین اقدامی دست زدند. — Ali Larijani | علی لاریجانی (@alilarijani_ir) January 30, 2026

EU foreign ministers earlier agreed to add the IRGC –an elite branch of Iran’s military with broad influence over domestic security and regional operations– to the bloc’s terrorist list, a move European officials said was driven by concerns over Iran’s alleged crackdown on protests, during which the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) claimed that more than 6,000 people were killed. The United States had designated the force as a terrorist organization in 2019.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the decision as “illegal and unjustified,” saying the designation targets Iran’s official armed forces and the Iranian people.

Meanwhile, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held phone calls with regional leaders, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, stressing Iran’s rejection of threats, adding that Tehran favors diplomacy and dialogue to reduce tensions –particularly with the US and the EU.

Read more: US military presence signals strategic pressure over direct conflict