New truce violation in Suwayda

Armed groups from local tribes attacked Syrian government checkpoints in southeastern Suwayda on Friday, resulting in injuries on both sides, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The incident marks a fresh security breach and comes just hours after Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shibani met in Paris with Israeli Security Minister and US Special Envoy to Syria Tom Barrack.

Earlier, Sources familiar with the talks told Shafaq News that the meeting aimed to explore new arrangements for stabilizing southern Syria, particularly Suwayda.

According to those sources, the parties reached preliminary understandings that included maintaining a ceasefire between tribal factions and government forces, halting all armed movements against the Syrian army, and establishing a joint security coordination mechanism to prevent extremist elements from infiltrating through Suwayda toward the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Meanwhile, Local sources told Shafaq News that rising tensions continue in several villages, with concerns mounting over the potential for wider clashes unless tribal and official mediation efforts succeed in containing the situation.