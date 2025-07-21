Clashes in Syria's Suwayda kill over 1,200 people

Shafaq News – Suwayda

The death toll from the recent clashes in Syria’s southern Suwayda province has climbed to at least 1,265, according to the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, as sporadic violations continue despite a ceasefire that took effect Monday morning.

The fatalities, recorded since July 13, stem from intense clashes, summary executions, and Israeli airstrikes on multiple targets across the province.

According to the Observatory, the victims include:

-609 Suwayda residents, among them 104 civilians, including six children and 16 women.

-440 fighters affiliated with Syria’s Ministry of Defense and General Security, including 32 members of Bedouin tribes and one Lebanese national.

-15 government personnel killed in Israeli airstrikes.

-Three individuals, including a woman and two unidentified persons, were killed when an Israeli strike targeted the Ministry of Defense building.

-One journalist was killed during the fighting.

-194 people—among them 28 women, eight children, and one elderly man—executed by personnel from the Ministries of Defense and Interior.

-Three Bedouin tribe members, including a woman and child, were executed by Druze fighters.

The Observatory has called for an independent UN investigation to examine what it described as grave violations of international law and to hold all responsible parties accountable.

Although a ceasefire officially began on Monday morning, breaches have continued. The agreement, reportedly brokered with US and Israeli involvement, includes a mutual release of detainees and warnings of diplomatic consequences if violated.

Full implementation is expected within 48 hours.