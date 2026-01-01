SDF arrests ISIS operative in Raqqa raid

Shafaq News – Damascus

On Thursday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) announced arresting an ISIS member in Raqqa during a joint operation with the US-led Global Coalition.

In a statement, the SDF said its forces surrounded the hideout of Khalaf Hussein Ibrahim al-Eid and detained him without casualties or material damage. Weapons, ammunition, communication equipment, and personal documents were seized during the raid, which the SDF said had been used to coordinate militant activity in the area.

Initial questioning showed the suspect was part of an ISIS cell responsible for explosives, according to the statement. He allegedly admitted to manufacturing and planting improvised explosive devices used in attacks targeting SDF units and Coalition forces, as well as distributing explosives and providing logistical support to other ISIS cells.

