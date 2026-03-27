UN says 1,760 killed in Suwayda violence, flags war crimes

Shafaq News- Damascus

Violence in Syria’s Suwayda province in July 2025 killed 1,760 people, the United Nations Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said, warning that abuses by government forces and Druze armed groups may amount to war crimes.

The fighting unfolded in three waves, two targeting Druze civilians and a third targeting Bedouin civilians, following sectarian tensions. The commission documented executions, torture, sexual violence, and arson, adding that some acts could also amount to crimes against humanity if further elements are established.

The findings draw on 409 testimonies and field visits that found extensive destruction, particularly in Druze villages, where tens of thousands of homes, shops, and places of worship were burned. Nearly 200,000 people were displaced, with about 155,000 still unable to return, mostly from burned Druze villages, while almost all Bedouin residents remain forcibly displaced.

Israel also carried out strikes during the clashes, targeting government forces in Suwayda and sites near the presidential palace and army headquarters in Damascus, claiming that it acted to “protect” the Druze minority. However, the intervention fueled instability, driving accusations against Druze leaders and inciting online hate and retaliatory attacks, the commission found.

Separately, a Syrian government investigation reported the same death toll and compiled a list of suspects from the defense and interior ministries, Druze factions, and civilians, including Bedouin tribes.