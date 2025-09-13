US defenses intercept drone above Baghdad Green Zone

Shafaq News – Baghdad

US Embassy air defenses in Baghdad shot down a drone near the fortified Green Zone, a security source reported on Saturday.

The Green Zone, located in the center of the Iraqi capital, houses government institutions, the parliament, the prime minister’s office, and several foreign embassies, including the US Embassy.

The source told Shafaq News that the UAV was an unarmed camera drone that fell above the Federal Supreme Court building, Iraq’s highest judicial authority.

Baghdad Operations Command later confirmed the incident, attributing the downing to a technical malfunction.

In recent months, drone and rocket attacks have struck radar and air defense sites in Baghdad, Dhi Qar, and Kirkuk.

