Air defenses at US embassy intercept drone in Baghdad
2026-03-17T16:42:44+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Air defenses at the US embassy in Baghdad downed a drone that approached the compound on Tuesday evening, according to a security source.
The embassy’s air defense system was activated minutes before the drone reached the vicinity of the compound and intercepted near the embassy building after it attempted to target the site, the source added.
No casualties or material damage were immediately reported.