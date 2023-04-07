KRG spokesman responds to Qubad Talabani's statements

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government spokesman Jotiar Adel responded on Friday to a statement by Qubad Talabani that attacked him.

"The Kurdistan Regional Government is concerned about the situation in all regions of the Kurdistan Region, and we are doing our utmost to eliminate the effects of the two administrations and be able to serve all our citizens without obstacles or discrimination," Adel said in a statement.

"But the political party represented by Mr. Qubad Talabani has obstructed the government's work and its institutions, and made the government in al-Sulaymaniyah under the control of his party's agenda, so the people of the region are in a bad situation."

"Unfortunately, instead of helping and solving problems through government channels, Mr. Qubad disowns responsibility and does not commit to his duty as Deputy to the Prime Minister, so Mr. Qubad is a deputy from space for the Prime Minister and he is not entitled to speak on behalf of the government and the spokesperson for the government."

Earlier on Friday, Talabani condemned the attack on al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport.

He said in his statement, "we clarify to the people of the Kurdistan Region that Jotiar Adel is not a spokesperson for the Kurdistan Regional Government, but he represents a party within the government and he has no right to speak on behalf of the government. We condemn his recent statement."