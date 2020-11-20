Talabani reveals a plan to establish an e-government system in Kurdistan region

Shafaq News / Qubad Talabani, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region, said on Friday that the Kurdistan Regional Government has prepared a program to switch most of the departments' work to the electronic system.

Talabani said in a speech during his participation in the Global Business Opportunities Week in Al-Sulaymaniyah today, Friday, "the regional government must provide facilities for the private sector in various fields."

The Deputy Prime Minister criticized the labor laws in the region, saying, "these laws do not help to provide facilities for the various sectors because they are mainly written for the public sector."

He added, "From now, besides the steps for establishing the e-government, we are working on amending part of the laws to serve and encourage citizens to work in the private sector in a way that preserves their rights as in the public sector.