Qubad Talabani heads to Baghdad to resume the negotiations

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-01-25T14:30:19+0000

Shafaq News / The Vice President of Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, took off to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, today, Monday, to resume the negotiations with the Iraqi Federal government. Talabani's spokesman, Samir Hawrami, told Shafaq News agency that Talabani went to Baghdad today to install the agreement concluded at the end of 2020 between the Iraqi and the Regional governments and determine the region's share in the budget of 2021. A high-ranking delegation from the Kurdistan Regional Government arrived yesterday, Sunday, to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, to engage in a new round of talks o share over the region's share of the federal budget for 2021. The delegation included: Minister of Finance, Awat Sheikh Janab; Minister of Planning, Dara Rashid; Minister of the Region, Khaled Shawani; and the Chief Cabinet Secretary of the KRG, Omid Sabah.

