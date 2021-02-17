Talabani met with the US ambassador to Iraq in Baghdad

Category: Kurdistan

Date: 2021-02-17T15:43:03+0000

Shafaq News/ The Deputy Prime Minister of Kurdistan, Qubad Talabani, discussed upon his meeting with the US ambassador to Baghdad, Matthew Tueller today, Wednesday, the latest developments in the Iraqi arena, developments in the region's delegation's negotiations with Baghdad, and the rocket attack in Erbil yesterday. A statement by Talabani's media office said that during his visit to Baghdad, Talabani met today, Wednesday, with the US ambassador to Iraq, Matthew Tueller. The statement said that the meeting touched upon the negotiations with Baghdad regarding the 2021 federal budget and the outcomes of the meetings with the concerned parties. Talabani also discussed with Tueller the rocket attack against the US base in Erbil, stressing the importance of maintaining the security of both Kurdistan and Iraq. On another focus of the meeting, Talabani and the US ambassador to Iraq reviewed the recent updates and developments on the political situation in the region.

