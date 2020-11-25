Talabani visits the "cursed cemetery"

Shafaq News / The Vice President of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Qubad Talabani, visited a cemetery containing the remains of hundreds of women who were killed by their relatives over the past years for "shame washing".

This visit comes on the occasion of the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Talabani’s office stated in a post on social media platforms that Talabani visited the graves of women who were killed and buried by their relatives in graves without names or headstones."

Furthermore, Talabani called on the municipality not to bury women without names from now on, as it suffices to put a number on each grave and keeps personal information about the dead women in its records.