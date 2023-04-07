Qubad Talabani condemns al-Sulaymaniyah airport attack

Shafaq News / Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani condemned the attack on al-Sulaymaniyah Airport on Friday.

"We strongly condemn the attack on Sulaymaniyah International Airport," Talabani said in a statement, adding that "targeting a civilian airport is not only a violation of Iraqi sovereignty but also a serious escalation on the lives of citizens."

He also stated, "At the same time, we clarify to the people of Kurdistan that Jotiar Adel does not represent the government and is a member of a party within the government. He has no right to speak on behalf of the government, and we condemn his recent statement."

Meanwhile, al-Sulaymaniyah Governor Haval Abu Bakr confirmed that an airstrike targeted an area on the outskirts of al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport on Friday evening.

Abu Bakr added, "Thankfully, there were no reports of injuries resulting from the airstrike that targeted al-Sulaymaniyah."

He continued, "On behalf of the al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate, we condemn this attack, which seeks to destabilize security and peace in our governorate. Protecting the safety of citizens and the security and stability of al-Sulaymaniyah is a duty for all of us. Therefore, we ask everyone to cooperate to prevent such unwanted incidents from occurring again."

"Once again, we call on all political parties to end their disputes and not make Kurdistan a victim of their conflicts. We also urge the countries in the region not to make al-Sulaymaniyah and Kurdistan a place to carry out their own agendas."