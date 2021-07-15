PUK arrests a “spy” for the former Co-Chair who was working at Jalal Talabani’s house, PUK media says

Shafaq News/ The Chair of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani, announced on Thursday that his party will have to make “drastic changes” in the personnel who supervise all security and party institutions.

Talabani said in a statement, “we had to make these changes because the security positions were used for partisan interests and were against the higher interests of the Union.”

He added that businessmen and venture capitalists seized these positions to prevent government institutions from working and implementing projects. They adopted smuggling, unfairness, threats and espionage as a program of their work.”

In turn, PUK media quoted a high-ranking source in the Party as saying "a man, who was working at the house of the late President Jalal Talabani in Dabashan, confessed of spying for the former joint president, Lahore Talabani."

Earlier, a conflict raged between the main leaders of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.

Bafel Talabani and his cousin Lahore Sheikh Jangi Talabani, the PUK’S co-chairmen threatened each other of military confrontation.

Both put on a heightened military state of alert to impose the will on the other side.

The dispute has been irritating after Bafel Talabani decided to appoint a person of his side as the head of Zanyari security apparatus to lead the fight against terrorism.

The apparatus is considered the most powerful Kurdish intelligence and security service. It was led by Lahore Sheikh Jangi Talabani.

In February 2020, Bafel Talabani and Lahore Sheikh Jangi Talabani were elected as co-chairs of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan, a first step of its kind for Kurdish parties.

It was agreed that the son of the Founder, Bafel, would conduct politics, while Sheikh Jangi would take responsibility for security files.

But it appears that Bafel's latest move will assert control over the security institutions within the PUK's sphere of influence.

During Jalal Talabani’s illness, Lahore Sheikh Jangi gradually took defacto steps to control social and youth fronts in addition to security institutions in the Party, until Bafel was unable to remove him, and eventually agreed with him to share the leadership.

However, Bafel Talabani’s move, supported by veteran leaders in the Party, pulled the rug out from Sheikh Jangi, and stripped the power over the institutions that had been under his control for years.

These fast-moving developments prompted the Iraqi President Barham Salih, who is a PUK leader, as well as American and Iranian parties to intervene, trying to contain any armed clash between cousins.

For its part, KDP confirms that these events reflect tensions, instability, and raised concerns among our population.