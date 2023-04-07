Al-Sulaymaniyah Airport Administration Denies Aerial Bombardment Allegations

Shafaq News / Al-Sulaymaniyah Airport administration denied on Friday that the airport had been subjected to an aerial bombardment.

Dana Mohammed, a media officer at al-Sulaymaniyah International Airport, told Shafaq News Agency, "No bombing or explosion was recorded within the airport's vicinity."

Meanwhile, the Civil Defense Directorate in Sulaymaniyah Governorate issued a statement saying, "What happened this afternoon near the airport was a small fire that broke out in some debris that was quickly brought under control."

The statement continued, "After we were informed of a column of smoke rising, our teams headed to the site of the smoke and the fire was brought under control."

Reports circulated on social media pages claiming that a drone strike targeted the Airport.