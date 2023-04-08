Kurdistan Presidency Condemns Bombing of Al-Sulaymaniyah Airport and Urges Restraint
Shafaq News/ The Presidency of the Kurdistan Region has condemned the recent bombing of Al-Sulaymaniyah airport and expressed concern about the tensions that followed the incident between the regional government and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan.
In a statement released on Saturday, the presidency called on authorities to investigate the sources and causes of the incident, urging all parties to exercise restraint and deal with the situation and its repercussions in "a proper manner."