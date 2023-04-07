SDF deny reports of commander's targeting at al-Sulaymaniyah airport

Shafaq News / The Syrian Democratic Forces denied targeting Muzlum Mazloum Abdi at al-Sulaimaniyah International Airport on Friday.

In a statement, the SDF said that "the information related to the targeting of the general commander of the armed forces, Mazloum Abdi, is not true."

The statement added that "all reports indicating that our commander Mazloum Abdi was targeted in al-Sulaimaniyah are far from the truth, and the commander is currently in service."

The statement explained that "these false reports aim to politically blackmail some forces in southern Kurdistan."