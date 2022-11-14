SDF denies involvement in the Istanbul attack

Shafaq News/ On Monday, The Kurdish group SDF denied involvement in Sunday's bomb attack in Istanbul.

The SDF general commander Mazloum Abdi tweeted, "We confirm that our forces are not involved in the Istanbul bombing." refuting some claims that SDF is responsible for the blast that killed six people and wounded dozens.

"We express our sincere condolences to the families of the missing and the Turkish people, and we wish a speedy recovery for the wounded." He added.

Earlier, Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) also released a statement denying involvement after Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said the PKK and the Syrian Kurdish YPG forces were responsible for the blast.

"It is out of question for us to target civilians in any way," the PKK said.

Police named the suspected bomber Ahlam Albashir, a Syrian national, detained in an overnight raid.

According to police, Albashir said during questioning that she was trained by Kurdish militants and entered Turkey through Afrin, another northern Syrian town.

PKK is designated a terrorist organization by Turkiye, the United States, and the European Union.

Ankara says the YPG is a wing of the PKK. The United States has supported the YPG in the conflict in Syria, stoking friction between NATO allies.