Sulaymaniyah Airport continues operations despite Security concerns, Turkish accusations

Shafaq News/ Despite ongoing security concerns and accusations from Turkey, Sulaymaniyah International Airport on Wednesday announced that it would continue to facilitate flights for citizens and tourists via various international airlines.

An official statement by the airport administration said that "travelling to all parts of the world is possible via Iraqi Airways, Fly Baghdad, Qatar Airways, Royal Jordanian Airlines, Flydubai, and Mahan Air, in accordance with the daily flight schedule at Sulaymaniyah International Airport."

The airport has become the subject of intense scrutiny following Turkey's closure of its airspace with the international airport due to Ankara's specific security concerns and allegations leveled against the airport's administration, accusing them of threatening Turkey's national security.

The situation escalated when Sulaymaniyah International Airport was targeted by a drone strike on Friday, April 7, 2023, which, fortunately, did not result in casualties or injuries, but ignited a fire that was later extinguished. The incident has sparked widespread debate within Iraq and accusations against Turkey of targeting civilians.