Canada’s Carney to Trump: We’re not for sale

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney held his first official meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House, calling the talks “constructive.”

Carney, who took office following his April 28 election win, said he felt “more comfortable” about bilateral relations after the Oval Office meeting but stressed that Canada would only accept a deal “in its national interest.”

“We made progress during our talks,” Carney told reporters. “But we must wait for the process to conclude before judging the outcome.”

Tensions surfaced during the discussion over US tariffs on Canadian goods, with Carney arguing that such measures harm American competitiveness and labor markets. Trump, however, stood firm, saying Canada had unfairly benefited from US economic policies.

Carney also objected to Trump’s repeated reference to Canada as the “51st state,” telling him, “Canada is not for sale—won’t be for sale, ever.” Trump responded, “Never say never.”

The two leaders also discussed Arctic defense cooperation, with Carney underscoring Canadian sovereignty in the far north. Trump suggested deeper collaboration on the issue, but no formal agreements were announced.

Despite the disputes, the meeting was described by both sides as cordial. “Regardless of anything, we are going to be friends with Canada,” Trump said.