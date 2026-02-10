Ayatollah Al-Sistani declares Thursday as first day of Ramadan

Shafaq News- Najaf

Thursday, February 19, will mark the first day of the holy month of Ramadan, the office of Grand Ayatollah Ali Al-Sistani announced on Tuesday.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is one of the holiest periods in Islam, observed with fasting from dawn to dusk. During this sacred time, Muslims refrain from eating, drinking, and engaging in negative habits as an act of devotion and self-discipline.

The start of Ramadan varies across Muslim countries not only because of differences in moon sightings, but also due to differing criteria on how the new moon is recognized. While some authorities from Shia and Sunni authorities require direct sighting with the naked eye, others accept sightings aided by telescopes or rely on astronomical calculations. These differing approaches often lead to Ramadan beginning on different days across the Muslim world.