Israeli airstrike causes 10 casualties in south Lebanon including UNIFIL soldiers

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Lebanese Army announced deaths and injuries, including UNIFIL soldiers, in an Israeli bombing targeting a car in South Lebanon.

The Lebanese Army revealed on X that Israel had targeted a car while it was passing the al-Awali checkpoint, at the entrance of Sidon city in south Lebanon, “which led to the death of 3 citizens inside the car, in addition to the injury of 3 soldiers and 5 members of the Malaysian unit operating within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), while vehicles belonging to the unit were passing through the said checkpoint.”

UNIF issued a statement saying that “Five peacekeepers were lightly injured and treated by the Lebanese Red Cross on the spot. They will continue to their posts.”

Resolution 1701, which ended the destructive 2006 war between Hezbollah and Israel, strengthened UNIFIL's presence and tasked it with monitoring the ceasefire between the two sides.

After 46 days of war in Lebanon, Israeli jet air fighters raided targeting regions of south Lebanon, Southern suburbs of Beirut, Mount Lebanon and Bekaa.

Since October 7, over 3,050 people have been killed and more than 13,658 injured, including 600 women and 190 children among the fatalities, with 2,499 women and 1,236 children also reported injured, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health.

Regarding the number of victims in the health sector, the ministry declared 179 dead, and 306 wounded, as well as 244 vehicles, 86 medical and ambulatory centers, in addition to 40 hospitals targeted and damaged.

Today, Hezbollah announced in a series of statements that it has targeted several positions in Galilee, Hifa, Nahariya, and other districts.